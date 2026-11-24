The Western Cape High Court has temporarily stopped Absa Bank from proceeding with the sale in execution of a Goodwood property belonging to a couple embroiled in a 12-year legal battle with the financial institution.

However, the homeowners, Luvuyo Creadner Kebeni and Thandiwe Kebeni, have been warned that their reprieve depends on whether they can persuade the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to reconsider an earlier refusal of leave to appeal.

Play advert

In a judgment delivered on Monday, Judge Van Zyl granted the couple a temporary stay of execution until December 8, giving them time to obtain confirmation that their latest application to the President of the SCA has been properly accepted.

Advertisement

The judge, however, refused to set aside the attachment of the property, which was carried out by the sheriff on November 12. The ruling follows an urgent application brought by the couple on November 11, seeking to prevent Absa from proceeding with execution while they pursued further legal challenges.

The dispute dates back to February 2014, when the bank obtained summary judgment against the couple and an order declaring their immovable property specially executable.

Litigation history described as almost comical

The case has since been characterised by repeated attempts to halt the sale of the property, with the judge describing the litigation history as almost comical.

According to the judgment, a planned sale in July 2015 was interrupted by an application for leave to appeal delivered just two hours before the auction. Further attempts to proceed with the sale were met with rescission proceedings in 2016, an urgent application in 2017 and another reconsideration application in 2018.

In 2019, the homeowners approached the Constitutional Court, while subsequent constitutional challenges to court rules governing the execution of residential properties were dismissed in 2025.

ALSO READ: Randburg family ordered to vacate home after five-year legal battle

In May 2025, the High Court granted Absa a fresh order declaring the property executable under Rule 46A of the Uniform Rules of Court. The couple’s subsequent attempts to appeal that decision were unsuccessful, with leave to appeal refused by the High Court in November 2025 and by the SCA in July 2026.

They then sought reconsideration by the President of the SCA under section 17(2)(f) of the Superior Courts Act. However, the bank’s attorneys informed them that the application had not been accepted by the SCA registrar because of non-compliance with the court’s rules.

ALSO READ: Paarl family home faces auction over R190 000 construction debt

The couple subsequently submitted a fresh application on November 16, after launching their latest urgent court proceedings. Van Zyl said the temporary stay was justified only on condition that the SCA registrar confirmed the new application complied with the court’s rules and practice directions.

December 8 deadline

The couple must provide that written confirmation to Absa’s attorneys by December 8. If they fail to do so, or if the SCA rejects or dismisses the application, the stay will automatically fall away.

The judge also rejected the homeowners’ attempt to have the attachment lifted, explaining that an interim interdict could prevent future action but could not undo something that had already happened.

He said the attachment did not interfere with their occupation of the property and that there was no imminent sale in execution. Lifting the attachment, he found, would prejudice Absa, which had been a judgment creditor since 2014.

The judge was particularly critical of the couple’s attempt to secure a further stay pending the determination of a separate application, referred to as Part B.

He found that the application had no reasonable prospects of success and repeated issues that had already been decided in earlier proceedings.

Caution against abuse of court processes

The judge further questioned why the couple wanted the application to stand over for a later hearing rather than have it determined, warning that this could effectively suspend the 2025 execution order indefinitely. He concluded that the manner in which Part B had been pursued had all the hallmarks of an abuse of court processes.

It also ordered them to pay Absa’s legal costs jointly and severally, on the punitive attorney-and-client scale provided for in their mortgage bonds.

For now, Absa cannot arrange, advertise or conduct a sale in execution of the property provided the conditions of the court-ordered stay are met and the SCA reconsideration process remains unresolved.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.