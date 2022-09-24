Couple killed in horrific truck accident in Mpumalanga

A young couple has died after yet another horrific runaway truck accident on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the accident, which has left the community of Lydenburg, distraught occurred at around 1pm at the Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga.

According to EMS, the truck’s brakes failed as it entered Lydenburg from the Long Tom Pass, causing it to bash into 15 cars. EMS said the truck driver, who was headed to Sinoville in Mpumalanga, collided with the couple’s vehicle, a black VW Polo.

“The heavy vehicle was speeding down the Long Tom Pass when its brakes failed. It sped down the pass at great speed with a heavy load when it hit the VW Polo. The vehicle plowed into approximately 15 other vehicles in Voortrekker Street, including two vehicles that were behind Isuzu’s fence.”

The truck dragged three cars all the way to the Spar Crossing. EMS said its destruction stretched for 4km before coming to a standstill on Voortrekker Street.

The couple died on impact. Those involved in the chain collision on Voortrekker Street suffered minor to moderate injuries.

EMS said the truck driver is being treated for severe shock.

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author