Court jails rangers for being in possession of prohibited firearm

Kruger National Park field rangers, Eccelence Silinda and Achieve Musa Mlambo, will spend seven years behind bars for being in possession of a prohibited firearm.

Silinda, 31, and Mlambo, 38, were sentenced by the Skukuza regional court on Tuesday following their arrest in 2019.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said information surfaced that certain field rangers at Skukuza section were in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Further details indicated that the firearm was hidden somewhere at their camping site. SANParks [South African National Parks] then organised a sting operation which was carried out at the camping site.” said Mohlala.

He said a large calibre firearm, ammunition, backpacks and a knife were recovered during the search of the camper site.

During sentencing, the court also ruled that the accused are not fit to possess a firearm.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author