Covid-19 booster shots to be offered to health workers

Johannesburg – The South African government from next month will start offering Covid-19 booster shots to its health workers.

They also plan to improve vaccination rates in the country.

Boosters will be offered to almost 500,000 people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as part of a trial earlier this year, Health Department deputy Director-General Nicholas Crisp told Bloomberg.

Crisp said the doses will be available as of the 8th of November.

The Nandos Group is putting R500, 000 vouchers up for grabs to the nation’s best-performing vaccination sites on the day of municipal elections on 1 November.

Health Minister, Joe Phaahla said the government also plans to offer R100 of grocery vouchers to people over the age of 60 who go and get vaccinated for the first time.

Author



Anelisa Sibanda