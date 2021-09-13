DA calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to end all lockdown restrictions

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday and moved the country to adjusted alert level 2.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for Ramaphosa to end all the lockdown restrictions.

John Steenhuisen, the DA leader on Monday said the only reason to continue with the restrictions is to allow the 18 to 35 to get a chance to vaccinate.

“Since the 18 to 35-year-old group have had access the vaccine form August 20, this deadline must now be well within outside, at the very latest, it should happen by mid- November, which would give this age cohort a full 12 weeks to get both jobs.” said the DA leader.

Steenhuisen said ending lockdown restrictions would give businesses an opportunity to plan their way forward.

“Ending lockdown restrictions is not something that can be announced on last minute, this would put even more jobs and businesses in jeopardy. If businesses know that by November 15 there will be no restrictions, they can try to make plans to bridge in businesses over the period until then,” he said.

The Beer Association of South Africa welcomed the government’s announcement, saying the easing of restrictions would provide relief on businesses hit hard by pandemic.

