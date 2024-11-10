News

DA minister fishing for ANC ex-MP

By Sunday World
Dean McPherson
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean McPherson, middle, allegedly asked for a deviation to appoint former ANC MP Simanga Mbuyane. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Former MP and ANC politician, Simanga Mbuyane, claims he didn’t ditch his party for the DA after Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean McPherson submitted his name as a potential political appointment to serve as community outreach officer.
 
McPherson submitted Mbuya­ne’s name to the Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi, requesting a deviation to appoint the former whip of the trade and industry portfolio committee in parliament as “my community outreach officer”.
 
According to McPherson’s email to Buthelezi, which Sunday World has seen, Mbuyane doesn’t meet the minimum academic requirement for the post, hence the request for the deviation.
 

