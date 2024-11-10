DA minister fishing for ANC ex-MP

Former MP and ANC politician, Simanga Mbuyane, claims he didn’t ditch his party for the DA after Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean McPherson submitted his name as a potential political appointment to serve as community outreach officer.

McPherson submitted Mbuya­ne’s name to the Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi, requesting a deviation to appoint the former whip of the trade and industry portfolio committee in parliament as “my community outreach officer”.

According to McPherson’s email to Buthelezi, which Sunday World has seen, Mbuyane doesn’t meet the minimum academic requirement for the post, hence the request for the deviation.

