DA not happy about officials linked to Sodi returning to work

A longer suspension of the five officials implicated in an improper tender for the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant project is being pushed by the DA in the City of Tshwane.

The project, which cost more than R290-million, was designed to solve Hammanskraal’s water problem, which ultimately led to the cholera deaths of more than 20 locals.

A consortium led by corruption accused businessman Edwin Sodi’s notorious ANC contributor, Blackhead Consulting, won the contract, according to Cilliers Brink, the former mayor of the city and leader of the DA Tshwane caucus.

However, a forensic report later found that the Blackhead consortium should’ve been disqualified as a bidder.

Officials set to return to work

The same report recommended disciplinary action against the five officials who served as the bid evaluation committee.

The committee consisted of Thembeka Mphefu, the divisional head of supply chain management; Frans Manganye, the divisional head of electricity planning and development; Stephens Notoane, the group head of utility services; Justice Sekokotla, the director of the electricity department; and Dumisani Gubuza, the divisional head of water and sanitation.

Despite their suspension in March 2024 by Tshwane’s city manager, Johann Mettler, pending a Labour Court application to have them fired, they are set to return to work soon.

The disciplinary procedure, according to Brink, suggested that the officials receive a slap on the wrist.

“As the mayor of Tshwane at the time, I disagreed, giving my full backing to Mettler,” said Brink.

He further said the DA understands that these officials have won their Labour Court case.

DA wants the matter appealed

“We are confident that the matter will not be appealed under the ANC-led coalition now in charge of Tshwane.

“One of the five includes the head of supply chain management. This person’s tenure included a string of multibillion-rand irregular tenders, and yet she has been able to survive the turnover of several mayors and city managers,” Brink added.

Additionally, he shared that the DA has written to Mettler to ask that the Labour Court finding be appealed and that the officials remain suspended.

“Given the history and magnitude of tender rigging in Tshwane, it is essential that the matter be looked over by an appeal court.

“With reference to the findings of the Zondo Commission and Sodi’s financial links to the ANC, we’ve also placed on record the conflict of interest between the city and its ANC-led coalition.”

