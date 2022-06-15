Day Four: Hope to find Khayalethu still alive fading

Hope to find Khayalethu Magadla alive is fast dwindling after the search party failed again on Wednesday to locate the body of the boy.

The six-year-old fell into a manhole while playing with friends near a park in Dlamini, Soweto on Sunday. The search by the Emergency Management Services (EMS) and members of the community entered day four on Wednesday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the team started its search operation by combing through an area where the boy was last seen when he vanished on Sunday.

“Our technicians went underground to check on the line, whether they might find something or not, and we didn’t find the boy,” said Mulaudzi.

“We moved to Eldorado Park where our Joburg Water colleagues are assisting to clear one of the pipes, so we can be able to check on it.”

Mulaudzi said the search party has entered the last stage in an attempt to see if the body could be located, adding that he remains hopeful that as soon as Joburg Water cleared the line, the search team might spot the body.

Khayalethu allegedly jumped on a board covering the manhole, it broke into pieces, and he fell inside the manhole and vanished.

