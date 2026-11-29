Barely weeks after securing approval for its controversial R1.6-billion Foundation Phase National Catalogue for next year, following investigations into alleged irregularities, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has embarked on another publisher selection exercise whose extraordinarily compressed timelines raise more questions about transparency and possible preferential treatment.

The main issue is the department’s undertaking to afford publishers a calendar month to develop potentially hundreds of educational resources, only to generally notify unsuccessful applicants of their rejection when two-thirds of that period had elapsed.

Play advert

Publishers invited

On October 5, the department published an advertisement inviting publishers to close urgent gaps in the reviewed Foundation Phase National Catalogue, particularly in indigenous languages, meant to be procured for the 2028 academic year.

Advertisement

“Publishers will be afforded a period of a calendar month to develop materials as a response to the closing of gaps,” reads the advertisement, which Sunday World has seen.

The magnitude of the assignment becomes apparent in the department’s accompanying 15-page draft terms of reference.

177 educational resources needed

For a complete home language package covering three grades, publishers were expected to produce 120 graded readers, 24 big books, three teacher guides, three core readers, three anthologies containing a combined 60 stories and 24 classroom posters.

This amounts to at least 177 educational resources, excluding handwriting charts and additional teaching aids.

With five copies of each component required, a publisher undertaking such a package would have to produce at least 885 individual copies.

The materials had to be illustrated where applicable, edited, proofread, typeset, printed and bound. Readers listed in previous national catalogues could not be resubmitted.

Yet it was only on November 12, just 10 days before the development deadline, that the department issued general correspondence announcing the conclusion of its selection process.

Silence means rejection

“The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has completed the selection process and has identified the publishers that will be developing the required materials,” reads the email.

The department effectively told unsuccessful publishers that its silence constituted rejection. “If you have not received any communication from the Department to date, this indicates that your submission was not successful as per the selection criteria as per the advert.”

Unnecessary expenses

The belated communication raises questions about whether unsuccessful publishers incurred unnecessary expenditure commissioning authors, illustrators and editors.

The correspondence disclosed neither the identities of successful publishers nor when they were notified, raising questions about whether all applicants enjoyed equal opportunities.

Without a list of beneficiaries, Sunday World could not establish the extent to which independent and emerging publishers benefited from the exercise.

The commercial stakes are considerable, with the materials intended for government procurement next year for the 2028 academic year, although catalogue inclusion does not guarantee orders.

Controversy around earlier contract

The latest controversy follows Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s request for a National Treasury investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the earlier catalogue for next year.

In May, Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education also resolved to refer the process to the Public Protector.

Announcing the outcome of an independent investigation, the DBE acknowledged that it had identified “material areas of non-compliance”.

However, the department subsequently announced that the Council of Education Ministers had endorsed next year’s catalogue on September 18 after investigative, audit and legal reviews.

The department projected implementation costs of R1.6-billion, compared with R4.6-billion for the previous catalogue.

On Wednesday, Sunday World submitted 28 questions to departmental spokesperson Terrence Khala.

Despite being afforded 48 hours to respond, Khala had not answered a single question by the time of going to publication.