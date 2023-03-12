Subscriptions
De Ruyter appointed private security company ‘without tender’

By Sunday World

Former Eskom group chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter appointed a private security company to guard power stations at a cost of millions of rands – without going out to tender – allegedly after receiving “alarmist” advice from a private intelligence firm known to Sunday World.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/


