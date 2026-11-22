At least 24 people died when a crowded boat carrying people to a funeral in southern Nigeria capsized on Friday, the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said.

• Search and rescue operations were ongoing on Saturday, with 24 bodies recovered so far and 24 survivors rescued, Nema said in a statement.

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• Police had previously given a death toll of four and said the boat had suffered a mechanical failure.

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• The boat was carrying passengers from Ayama to Ukubie community, in Bayelsa State, for a burial ceremony when the accident occurred, Nema said.

• The governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, visited the scene on Saturday and ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident, which he said “should not have occurred if every department of government at the federal, state and local government diligently did their job”, according to a statement from his office.

• Boat accidents are common on Nigeria’s inland waterways, especially in riverine communities where overcrowding is widespread and safety regulations are often flouted.