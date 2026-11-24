Motorists could be in line for fuel price relief in December after official fuel price data showed significant over-recoveries for petrol and diesel during the current pricing cycle.

Data contained in the latest fuel price snapshot for November 23 shows an average over-recovery of 38.46 cents per litre for 95 unleaded petrol and 36.21 cents per litre for 93 unleaded petrol. This strongly suggests the potential for lower pump prices if current trends continue to month-end.

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Diesel also recorded positive recoveries, with 18.01 cents per litre for diesel 0.05% sulphur and 22.40 cents per litre for diesel 0.005% sulphur, while illuminating paraffin showed an over-recovery of 28.77 cents per litre.

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International fuel prices drive relief

The latest analysis attributes the bulk of the over-recovery to lower international fuel product prices.

According to the data, movements in international product prices contributed 40.48 cents per litre to the petrol 95 over-recovery and 38.21 cents per litre to petrol 93. Diesel gains were also largely driven by softer international fuel prices.

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A weaker rand, however, offset some of those gains. Exchange-rate movements reduced the recovery by about two cents per litre for petrol products and roughly three cents per litre for diesel and illuminating paraffin.

Brent crude prices have remained under pressure amid concerns that rising global oil supply and slower demand growth, particularly from China, could leave the market well supplied. Lower international oil prices have helped improve South Africa’s fuel price outlook for December.

Current fuel prices

The current inland Gauteng pump prices, which came into effect on November 4, stand at R30.24 per litre for 95 ULP and R29.87 per litre for 93 ULP and LRP. Wholesale diesel prices are R30.85 per litre for diesel 0.05% sulphur and R31.6007 per litre for diesel 0.005% sulphur.

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The data shows the rand trading at R17.44 to the US dollar on November 23, with exchange-rate volatility remaining a key factor in the final month-end fuel price calculation.

While the over-recovery figures point to a likely reduction in fuel prices, the final adjustment for December will depend on fuel price movements and currency performance during the remainder of the pricing period.

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