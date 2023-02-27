Department still concerned by extremely high dam levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation has sent out a desperate plea for residents to stay clear of flooded areas.

It said the hydrological monitoring and forecasting system continues to show that the water levels at the lower Orange and lower Vaal rivers remain high.

The Vaal Dam is experiencing a continuous decrease in water levels even though the dam currently measures 111%.

The department said it is making progress in efforts to reduce the dam’s levels.

Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the department, said: “The department continues to monitor water flows in affected rivers and dams. Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, overflowing rivers and streams.”

Mavasa also urged communities to remain on alert as water levels remain high in many other areas.

Twelve of the sluice gates were opened last week to alleviate pressure after the Vaal Dam exceeded its maximum capacity. Five have since been closed.

Meanwhile, the level of the Bloemhof Dam is declining although it currently measures 107%.

