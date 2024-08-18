Deputy NW speaker asked to explain his ‘fake matric’ 

The ANC in North West has summoned the province’s deputy speaker, Tshepo Khoza, to appear before the provincial executive committee after the party discovered through social media that he allegedly forged his matric certificate.

Khoza was appointed deputy speaker after the May 29 elections. He is from the City of Matlosana Local Municipality, where he served on the mayoral committee responsible for public safety.

