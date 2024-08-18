News

Deputy NW speaker asked to explain his ‘fake matric’ 

By Sunday World
Tshepo Khoza
Tshepo Khoza(right) at the first NW legislature Lekgotla in July after his appointment

The ANC in North West has summoned the province’s deputy speaker, Tshepo Khoza, to appear before the provincial executive committee after the party discovered through social media that he allegedly forged his matric certificate. 

Khoza was appointed deputy speaker after the May 29 elections. He is from the City of Matlosana Local Municipality, where he served on the mayoral committee responsible for public safety. 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content  

 

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×