Deputy principal out on R5k bail for rape of 12-year-old pupil

The 63-year-old deputy principal of Kgwenyape Primary School has been granted R5 000 bail by the British magistrate’s court.

The defendant is charged with statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl at the school, sexual grooming, and sexual assault. He appeared in court on Friday.

The accused allegedly took the minor child to the bushes near Majakaneng in 2024, where he engaged in sexual activity with her.

In 2023, the accused kissed the victim and started sending her naked photos.

After seeing the messages, the victim’s friend told her mother and the teacher, who asked them to bring the phones to school so they could be observed.

The school informed the victim’s mother about the incident and opened a case against the accused on November 23, 2024.

On November 25, the accused turned himself in to the British family violence, child protection, and sexual offences offices.

Through his attorney, the accused requested bail during the court hearing, citing his status as a first-time offender who is married and has children.

He added that he was employed as an educator and needed to pay his bond.

Stringent bail conditions

Octavia Pletschke, the state prosecutor, opposed bail, arguing that the accused might avoid his trial because he is charged with serious crimes for which a lengthy prison sentence would be imposed if he is found guilty.

She added that the victim, her mother, and the witness had already been threatened and intimidated by the accused.

Therefore, if he is given bail, he will obstruct the witnesses and the investigations, according to Pletschke.

The magistrate believes that imposing strict conditions and a high bail amount will ensure the accused stands trial and refrains from interfering with the victim or witnesses.

He added that granting bail to the accused is in the interest of justice.

The magistrate granted bail and ordered the accused to turn in his passport to the investigating officer, have no direct or indirect contact with the victim or witnesses, and report to the Hartbeespoortdam SAPS every day.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content