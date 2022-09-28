Disaster team activated to deal with mine dam wall collapse

Another dam wall has collapsed at the disaster-stricken mine in Jagersfontein, the Kopanong local municipality in the Free State said late on Tuesday.

The news of the mine dam wall collapse were confirmed by the office of the premier of the Free State, Sefora “Sisi” Ntombela.

“The Free State provincial government is still trying to establish the extent of the water flow, however, it is understood that the water is running through the neighbourhood of Charlesville and the nearby Dennis Louw farm,” said the premier’s office in a statement.

Ntombela called on the local community not to press panic buttons, saying a provincial disaster team has been activated to deal with the dam wall collapse.

On September 11, a dam wall in the same area burst its banks, claiming the life of one person and leaving hundreds of residents homeless.

Motorists have since been advised to use an alternative gravel road to Fauresmith to access Jagersfontein after the R706 was closed to traffic.

