Disaster team activated to deal with mine dam wall collapse

By Somaya Stockenstroom
A small township in Jagersfontein, in the Free State experianced a devastating catastrophy as a mudslide that occured from a mining site just across the road had burst and washed away the homes, cars and belongings of the residents who lived in the area. The residents had to come back after and try to collect the remaining items that were still useable from the incident that had occured on Sunday morning 11 September 2022. Mother and child collect what remains from thier house which was wiped away by the mudslide. / Kabelo Mokoena

Another dam wall has collapsed at the disaster-stricken mine in Jagersfontein, the Kopanong local municipality in the Free State said late on Tuesday.

The news of the mine dam wall collapse were confirmed by the office of the premier of the Free State, Sefora “Sisi” Ntombela.

“The Free State provincial government is still trying to establish the extent of the water flow, however, it is understood that the water is running through the neighbourhood of Charlesville and the nearby Dennis Louw farm,” said the premier’s office in a statement.

Ntombela called on the local community not to press panic buttons, saying a provincial disaster team has been activated to deal with the dam wall collapse.

On September 11, a dam wall in the same area burst its banks, claiming the life of one person and leaving hundreds of residents homeless.

Motorists have since been advised to use an alternative gravel road to Fauresmith to access Jagersfontein after the R706 was closed to traffic.

