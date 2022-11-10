Disgraced Hillcrest cop accused of double murder abandons bail

Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane, the Hillcrest policeman accused of killing his two girlfriends, abandoned bail when he appeared at the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The court heard that the disgraced cop gave an instruction to his legal counsel, Minoj Harripersad, to abandon bail. Harripersad then withdrew from the case saying there was a conflict of interest.

Sikhakhane, who faces two counts of murder, was remanded in custody until his next appearance on December 14, to allow him enough time to secure legal representation.

It is alleged that he killed the two women – Sthembile Ngobese, 24, and 18-year-old Enhle Majozi – both from KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest. He was arrested after the women’s bodies were discovered on his property in Bothas Hill on October 14.

