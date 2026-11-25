A former South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officer who allegedly blew his pension payout on legal fees in a bid to clear his name after being dismissed over a fraudulent export scheme, has lost his seven-year battle to get his job back.

Motswetla Edward Lepaku, who earned approximately R30,000 a month before his dismissal in November 2019, was implicated in a scheme involving the processing of fictitious exports through the Maseru Border Post in Ladybrand, Free State.

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The Labour Court in Gqeberha on Monday dismissed Lepaku’s application to overturn a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruling that found his dismissal substantively fair.

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Judge Robert Lagrange found that the arbitrator’s rejection of Lepaku’s defence that he had been framed by a colleague could not be faulted as unreasonable.

“Ghost exports by their very nature require collusion between an arrival officer and an exit officer,” said Lagrange.

Anonymous tip-off exposed scheme

Lepaku joined SARS in January 2003 and had an unblemished disciplinary record. He had also previously served in an anti-smuggling border control task team.

His troubles began on June 22, 2017, when a SARS fraud investigator received an anonymous telephone call warning her about an impending fraudulent export transaction.

The caller indicated that a truck would be falsely processed as having crossed into Lesotho when it was actually delivering its load in Ladybrand.

Such transactions, known as ghost exports, enable unscrupulous exporters to claim fraudulent value-added tax (VAT) refunds.

Investigations subsequently established that two export transactions involving the same truck had been processed using Lepaku’s employee credentials, despite the vehicle never crossing the border.

In his defense, Lepaku claimed that his colleague, who had visited his cubicle to discuss soccer, could have used his electronic device to process one of the transactions while he was in the toilet.

However, he could not provide evidence that his colleague had used the device.

Pension money spent on legal battle

Lepaku was suspended with full pay in July 2017 and continued receiving his salary and benefits for more than two years before his dismissal.

In November 2023, the CCMA found that although his dismissal was substantively fair, SARS had failed to comply with aspects of its disciplinary procedures. He was awarded compensation of R6,928.40, equivalent to one week’s remuneration.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Lepaku approached the Labour Court seeking retrospective reinstatement or alternative compensation.

His lawyer submitted that he had been forced to spend his pension payout on legal fees to prove his innocence.

However, Lagrange found that the arbitrator had reasonably concluded that Lepaku was “a willing participant in the dishonest scheme rather than an innocent scapegoat”.

“It is regrettable Lepaku might have expended considerable resources on the application,” said Lagrange.

“However despite the herculean efforts of his counsel, who presented a very comprehensive argument, his argument could not prevail.”

The court dismissed the application without making an order as to costs.

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