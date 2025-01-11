Doc Shebeleza, Winnie Khumalo’s farewell planned for next week

South Africa’s music legends Doc Shebeleza, born Victor Bogopane, and Winnie Khumalo will be laid to rest next week.

This was confirmed by the late musician’s close associates.

“Doc Shebeleza will be laid to rest on Saturday, 18 January 2025. And his memorial service will be held in Auckland Park at SABC.

Times to still be confirmed

“The time for his memorial service and funeral will be confirmed later today, in the afternoon,” said Shakes Mavundla, Doc Shebeleza’s manager.

Doc Shebeleza, 51, passed away on Thursday, January 9 2025 after a long illness. He had been in an intensive care unit at a Johannesburg private hospital, and underwent a surgery.

In December, his mother, Agness Mashego Bogopane, had pleaded with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng MEC for Education, Arts, Sports, Culture, and Recreation Matome Chiloane, to help the artist raise funds for his next lifesaving operation, scheduled for February 2025.

Doc Shebeleza had battled ill health recently

At the time, Mashego-Bogopane spoke to Sunday World.

“The doctors have taken his blood and ran a battery of tests. And they told him thereafter that he should undergo another major operation to save his life.

“We have no funds to pay for this operation, and his life depends on it. I’m appealing to my leaders and good Samaritans to help save my son’s life.”

According to his mother, Doc Shebeleza showed signs of recovery after the operation.

The funds were meant to buy his much-needed and essential medication to treat his life-threatening disease.

Winnie Khumalo

Meanwhile, the memorial service for Winnie Khumalo will be held on Wednesday at the Johannesburg State Theatre at 11am.

This is according to Winnie’s sister, Tshepi Rakeepile.

“We had preferred a Saturday but we just learned that Doc Shebeleza will be buried on the same day. Therefore, Friday will still be fine, otherwise, we will confirm everything in due course,” she said.

Winnie, 51, passed away on Tuesday, January 7 after a short illness.

Also battled ill health

In November 2024, Khumalo was briefly admitted to a Johannesburg hospital. This was after she suffered from shortness of breath, which she later learnt was asthma.

She said she was unaware that she suffered from asthma until an attack that day.

“I didn’t know that I had asthma until I had shortness of breath. And I was so confused,” she said.

“I have never heard of anyone being diagnosed with asthma at this age. But the doctors have told me it’s still in the early stages. They said I needed to manage it well and to just take care of myself.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content