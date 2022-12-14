Doctor accused of raping patient remanded in custody

Sikhokhele Soldati, a medical doctor accused of raping a patient on Thursday last week, appeared at the EmaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff) magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old was nabbed on Tuesday this week.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said a 34-year-old patient was at the doctor’s rooms at Mount Ayliff Hospital for consultation when a nurse left her with Soldati.

He allegedly locked the door and demanded that she perform oral sex on him. When the patient refused, he allegedly overpowered and raped her.

“When the nurse returned, she found the door to the consulting room locked, and had to knock until the alleged rapist opened. The patient, visibly shaken, allegedly ran out and reported her ordeal to the nurse and her friend who had accompanied her to the hospital,” said Tyali.

Soldati was remanded in police custody until his next appearance on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

In August, a Kimberley “doctor”, Ilunga Kalasa, was accused of raping a 17-year-old patient who visited his surgery. During investigations, it was found that the “doctor”, who is not registered to work as a medical practitioner, had in April 20 2022 also allegedly sexually assaulted another 25-year-old patient during a medical examination.

