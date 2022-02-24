Drama unfolds as amabutho disrupt Zikalala’s address   

Drama unfolded on Thursday morning when amabutho (AmaZulu regiments) disrupted KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala’s state of the province address.

Amabutho had accompanied MisuZulu kaZwelithini, the disputed king of AmaZulu nation, to the Royal Show Grounds in Pietermaritzburg when they disrupted the sitting of the sixth provincial legislature.

Legislature speaker Nontombeko Boyce quickly sprang into action to alert Zikalala, who was at the podium, to stand down because of the unprecedented situation.

“Honourable premier and the house, I’m being made aware that there is an unforeseen eventuality outside,” said Boyce before amabutho erupted in a war cry.

MisuZulu subsequently made his way to the hall flanked by amabutho while his praise singer led from the front. Many interpreted the act as a statement to the governing party in the province, which has been accused by a faction aligned to MisuZulu as being instrumental in stalling his coronation.

The AmaZulu royal family is currently battling it out in court over the rightful heir to the throne following the passing of the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu in March 2021.

MisuZulu was appointed to the throne by his late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in her capacity as regent and the great wife of AmaZulu nation. Another faction wants Prince Simakade, Zwelithini’s son born out of wedlock, to take over from his father.

