Drunk Northern Cape police officer arrested for causing crash

A visibly drunk policeman who caused a head-on collision in De Aar, Northern Cape at the weekend has been arrested.

In a statement on Monday, the police in the province said they are aware of a video that is trending on social media.

In the video, the officer can be seen laying under the police van and struggling to get on his feet.

“The implicated police official has been arrested. An internal investigation has also been initiated against the SAPS [SA Police Service] member. The investigation continues,” said the police.

Watch the scene playing out here:

