Dube Birds unable to honour Sundowns, Arrows fixtures

The Premier Soccer League was notified on Wednesday that Moroka Swallows was unable to fulfil their scheduled DStv Premiership fixtures, the league said in a statement.

The Beautiful Birds were scheduled to lock horn with Mamelodi Sundowns tonight and play against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.

The league extended its apologies to all stakeholders including clubs, partners, media and spectators for this unfortunate situation.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Swallows general manager Sipho Xulu sent an apology to affected parties.

Club assures solution will be found

“On behalf of Moroka Swallows FC, an apology is extended to all affected parties due to the cancellation of the following games against Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Goldern Arrows FC,” Xulu said in a statement.

“[This is] due to an unresolved dispute between players and management that has resulted in management having to request the cancellation of the two remaining games of this year to allow it time to correct the situation.”

Xulu explained further: “Management would like to assure everyone within and outside the

club that the process of finding one another will soon be found.

“It has been resolved that no further details will be officially given until an update from the club is issued.

Players boycott training

Xulu said over a week ago that things had gone back to normal at the Dube Birds after players boycotted training early in December due to unpaid salaries.

Swallows suffered a third successive DStv Premiership defeat against SuperSport United (2-1) at the Dobsonville Stadium over a week, where coach Steve Komphela revealed news that players had not been training in the 10 days leading up to the match as they were awaiting salaries.

Two late goals from Tendamudzimu Matodzi in the 85th minute and Etiosa Ighodaro, who netted in the 89th minute, sealed it for Gavin Hunt’s side.

The Beautiful Birds were the first to find the back of the net through Gabadinho Mhango in the 69th minute.

