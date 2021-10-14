Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novels developed into Showmax’s first Telenovela ‘The Wife’

Johannesburg – South Africa’s video-on-demand online subscription service Showmax has confirmed the release date of its first original Telenovela -The Wife.
The Wife is based on Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novels Hlomu the Wife, Zandile the Resolute, and Naledi His Love, which follows the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, a formidable crime family, through the eyes of the wives they marry.
The first 40 episodes of season one will focus on Hlomu, a journalist who falls in love with a taxi driver, not knowing he’s behind the cash-in-transit heists she’s investigating.
Showmax has confirmed that Mqhele will be played by Bonko Khoza, who burst onto the acting scene as Jabz in the multi-award-winning film Necktie Youth and has since appeared in the likes of Professionals and the Emmy-nominated Roots.
