REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novels developed into Showmax’s first Telenovela ‘The Wife’

By Nompilo Zulu
Image supplied: Showmax first Telenovela 'The Wife'

Johannesburg – South Africa’s video-on-demand online subscription service Showmax has confirmed the release date of its first original Telenovela -The Wife.

The Wife is based on Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novels Hlomu the Wife, Zandile the Resolute, and Naledi His Love, which follows the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, a formidable crime family, through the eyes of the wives they marry.

The first 40 episodes of season one will focus on Hlomu, a journalist who falls in love with a taxi driver, not knowing he’s behind the cash-in-transit heists she’s investigating.

Showmax has confirmed that Mqhele will be played by Bonko Khoza, who burst onto the acting scene as Jabz in the multi-award-winning film Necktie Youth and has since appeared in the likes of Professionals and the Emmy-nominated Roots.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.