Duo nabbed for the murder of a Mpumalanga traffic officer

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a Mpumalanga traffic officer, Judas Chiloane, who was shot dead on Saturday between Hazyview and Graskop.

Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said:” The arrest followed rigorous tracing of the suspects after the gruesome slaying of the municipal chief traffic officer on Saturday between Hazyview and Graskop.”

It is alleged that Chiloane, 60, was parked in a nearby bush with a female friend when armed men, both aged 35, ambushed them.

“They took the victim’s firearm and fatally shot him. Chiloane sustained multiple injuries and the suspects fled from the scene,” Sekgotodi said.

Chiloane was declared dead on the scene. The female friend, who survived the attack, called the police.

“The police in Mpumalanga diligently pursued all information received from the public, which resulted in the duo being detained for questioning. Further investigations led the team to one of the suspects houses, where the search was conducted,” Sekgotodi said.

“A pistol with a serial number obliterated was found and seized for further investigation.The suspects will be taken to court as soon as the preliminary investigation is completed.”

