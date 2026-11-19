Durban businessman Visham Panday has thrown down the gauntlet to Madlanga commission of inquiry witness Clive Naicker, telling the judicial body that he possesses voice recordings allegedly capturing Naicker threatening to kill him.

The explosive revelation comes after Naicker testified before the commission on Monday that Panday had robbed a woman of more than R20-million, an allegation the businessman has vehemently denied.

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Panday has now instructed his attorneys to challenge Naicker’s testimony and offer the commission recordings that he believes will substantiate his allegations of death threats.

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In correspondence this week, addressed to the commission, attorneys Simrithi Sharma & Associates said their client was prepared to make the recordings available.

“Our client is in possession of voice recordings of Clive Naicker threatening him and is prepared to share this with the commission,” the attorneys wrote.

The latest development threatens to reignite a bitter dispute that reached the Durban High Court in May last year, when Panday sought an urgent interdict against Naicker over alleged threats to his life.

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R20m robbery allegation sparks fresh dispute

The controversy erupted during Naicker’s testimony on November 16, when he told the commission that he had contacted Panday after being approached by Avista Ramkissoon for assistance over an alleged financial dispute.

Naicker claimed Ramkissoon had been robbed of more than R20-million by Panday.

“It was merely a telephone conversation I had with Panday, who was somebody I would have spoken to every now and again,” Naicker testified.

Explaining why he had intervened, Naicker said Ramkissoon had approached him for assistance.

“I made a call to him to ask him what’s the status of this here, and he went ballistic,” he told the commission.

Panday has rejected both the robbery allegation and Naicker’s description of his reaction.

His attorneys described the testimony as unfounded and untrue, insisting that the high court proceedings Panday previously instituted were motivated by genuine concerns for his safety.

They also questioned why Naicker had intervened in a financial dispute to which he was not a party.

The attorneys argued that Naicker was neither a debt collector nor directly involved in the disagreement between Panday and Ramkissoon.

‘Ballistic’ claims denied

A sworn answering affidavit filed by Naicker in the Durban High Court in May 2025 introduces another dimension to the dispute.

In paragraph 22, Naicker denied behaving aggressively during his telephone discussions with Panday.

He maintained that he had been polite and pointed to a WhatsApp message in which Panday allegedly referred to him affectionately as his “brother”.

The affidavit stands alongside Naicker’s subsequent commission testimony describing Panday as having gone “ballistic” when questioned about the alleged debt.

Although Naicker’s affidavit concerned his own conduct while the commission testimony described Panday’s reaction, the contrasting accounts raise questions about the tone and sequence of their interactions.

Panday’s attorneys have also challenged Naicker’s suggestion that the businessman regularly sent him personal morning greetings.

They explained that the messages were distributed through a mailing list that included Naicker’s number and were not intended as personal communications.

The dispute over what was said during the telephone conversations could now become central to the controversy if the alleged recordings are produced.

High Court battle resurfaces

The latest correspondence has also revived a legal battle dating back to May 2025.

In his urgent application under case number 2025/075596, Panday alleged that Naicker had threatened to kill him during telephone conversations concerning Ramkissoon’s financial dispute.

Panday further alleged that Naicker had invoked influential connections within the Hawks, suggesting that the businessman would not be protected by his own alleged police contacts.

Naicker denied the allegations in his answering affidavit.

He also expressly denied speaking to Panday on May 21, 2025, when the businessman alleged that a further threat had been made.

Naicker maintained that the accusations were false and disputed claims that he had attempted to intimidate Panday.

According to the latest letter to the commission, Naicker subsequently gave an undertaking to refrain from the conduct complained of, without admitting wrongdoing. This was a similar undertaking by Ramkissoon.

Panday’s attorneys have now accused him of failing to disclose that undertaking during his commission testimony.

The undertaking does not, by itself, establish that the alleged threats occurred.

Panday threatens further legal action

The dispute has also taken a fresh legal turn outside the commission.

In separate correspondence dated November 17, Panday’s attorneys demanded that Naicker undertake not to make further allegedly defamatory statements about their client.

They have reserved Panday’s right to institute a damages claim arising from the statements made during Naicker’s nationally broadcast testimony.

Panday has also indicated his willingness to appear before the Madlanga Commission should he be required to respond to the allegations.

Whether the commission will hear his version or examine the alleged recordings remains to be seen.

Attempts to obtain Naicker’s response fail

Attempts by Sunday World to obtain comment from Naicker were unsuccessful.

Naicker did not respond to a media enquiry sent via WhatsApp to his cellphone number. Attempts to contact him directly by telephone were also unsuccessful because his phone was switched off.

Advocate Christo van Schalkwyk, who was initially approached for comment, referred Sunday World to Naicker’s briefing attorneys, Arvina Harricharan Attorneys.

However, Van Schalkwyk did not respond to a subsequent request for the attorneys’ email address.

Attempts to contact the firm using a telephone number obtained by Sunday World were also unsuccessful because the number was offline.

Naicker has previously denied threatening Panday or claiming that he could use police connections to harm him.