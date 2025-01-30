Eastern Cape health refutes claims of scaling down doctors’ shift

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has dismissed as fake news information circulating on social media stating that medical doctors will not go to a hospital on certain days.

According to a statement that has gone viral on social media about the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo District Hospital in Mbizana, there will be days in a month where there will be no doctors on call, starting from January 20 until further notice.

The statement that has the department’s letterhead further stated that this decision is based on the shortage of doctors.

Statement says there’s a shortage of doctors

“All patients coming in the hospital will be done vital signs and nursing services. Patients in need of medical consultation by doctors will be transferred to nearby hospitals for a doctor’s consultation,” the statement ended.

However, the department has distanced itself from the statement, claiming that it is fake.

The department’s director, Siyanda Manana, condemned the statement. He said the community in Mbizana will continue to receive quality healthcare services. These have been rendered at the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo District Hospital, and will continue.

“An investigation has been opened by the Eastern Cape Department of Health into a malicious document. This has been making the rounds on social media. It claims that there are no doctors at the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo District Hospital in Mbizana,” he said.

Department calls this malicious fake news

“Since there are 16 doctors in the hospital, we would like to make it known that this is malicious fake news. Despite what the letter says, there won’t be any days when the hospital is without doctors,” said Manana.

Additionally, he revealed that the department has been recruiting medical officers to start at the hospital from February 1. This in anticipation of the facility becoming a regional hospital in the future.

“Appropriate action will be taken against anyone found to be responsible for the malicious document that threatens to cause reputational damage to the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

“We are prevailing on the public to stop sharing the document as the fake news is causing unnecessary consternation and panic,” Manana concluded.

