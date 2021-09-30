Eastern Cape police launch manhunt after 12 dangerous prisoners escape from custody

Johannesburg – Eastern Cape police have launched a massive manhunt after 12 ‘dangerous’ inmates escaped from Mount Frere police custody.

According to Eastern Cape spokesperson colonel, Priscilla Naidu, it is alleged that on Thursday at about 2 am, officers were conducting their routine hourly cell visits, when they noticed a hole in the wall of a cell.

“We discovered that twelve (12) prisoners escaped through this hole. On further investigation, it was established that perimeter fence near the cell block was also cut,” addressed Naidu.

Naidu said the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Zithulele Moses Dladla has ordered a full probe as he implemented a 72-hour activation plan following this incident.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation is investigating a case of Escaping from Lawful Custody.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Luthando Mangaliso, Sikhona Manyambela Ntabankulu, Funisile Nodada Ntabankulu, Ntokozo Diko Ntabankulu, Mandla Mcukana Mt Frere, Bandile Banzi Blaai, Aphelele Aros, Nkosikhona Ngcopheni, Ayanda Madzikane, Luphumzo Sodladls, Mbonowenkosi Boto and Spelele Ngqetho.

They were convicted of serious aggravating circumstances of robbery, while Luthando has been framed as the serial killer and rapist.

“Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached instead police must be contacted,” said Naidu.

“Maj Gen Dladla pledges with the communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them,” she added.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these criminals is asked to contact the Mount Frere Station Commander, Colonel Fundiswa Mhlamanzana on 0824992480 or 039 2550550 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

