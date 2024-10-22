Eastern Cape rain storms cause matric exam postponement

Writing of the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) paper for matric students in the Kariega area of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape has been suspended, according to confirmation from the Eastern Cape education department.

On Tuesday Malibongwe Mtima, the department’s spokesperson, confirmed the matter. He claimed that the suspension is because of power disruptions brought on by localised floods. The area has been hit by intense rainstorms.

According to Mtima, officials have been sent to address the matter.

“We have only received the news from …the Nelson Mandela Bay. But the district director, cluster chief director and the head of department are on site to give solutions to the problem that we are facing currently,” he said.

Not all schools in the area write the said paper

He further clarified that not all schools in the area are writing CAT.

Meanwhile, the provincial department of transport has revealed that the adverse weather continues to wreak havoc. It is affecting the flow of traffic in some roads, especially rural roads across the province especially.

“Rockfalls have been reported in areas such Makhanda on the R350 road between Makhanda and Bedford. Our teams are currently working on the R335, Addo Road which has been flooded,” said the department’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose.

He added that rural roads remain among the worst affected. This while high-laying areas and mountain passes also pose a threat of more rockfalls. The saturated soil also poses a threat of possible mudslides.

“Driving in some parts of the province has been a nightmare. This is particularly in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Buffalo City. Some motorists have been left stranded with their vehicles drenched in water or trapped in mud.

Fears of mudslides as motorists are urged to be cautious

“Unfortunately, we are fearing for more mud slides and possible rockfalls as the soil is saturated. The recent weather warning that more rains are still to come is not good news for us. Road users must cut down on their travels if possible or be extra vigilant,” he said.

Early on Monday morning, an Intercape bus with over 30 people on board capsized on the N2 close to Qonce.

Binqose said the cause of the accident may have been due to the weather conditions.

“From the reports we have received, there were 30 passengers, while some say there were 33,” he said.

“But no one has been seriously injured and no one died.”

