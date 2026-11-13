Eastern Cape teen (16) arrested for possession of stolen gun

A 16-year-old minor was arrested on Thursday night at 10pm for allegedly possessing a stolen firearm in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape.

The arrest comes after members of the Motherwell Cluster Trio Task Team, under the South African Police Service (SAPS), recovered a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition during an intelligence-driven operation.

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Spokesperson for the police in the Eastern Cape, Cpt Sandra Jansen Van Rensburg, said law enforcement discovered that the firearm was reported stolen in 2016.

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“The operation led them to a house in Sangotsha Street. The firearm was reported stolen in George in 2016,” said Janse Van Rensburg.

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Court appearance and forensic testing

The teenager is expected to appear at the Nerina Magistrate’s Court soon following his detainment at Nerina House, a juvenile centre.

“The teenager was arrested for the alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and detained at Nerina House. The firearm will be sent for forensic testing to determine whether it may be linked to other crimes. The investigation is ongoing,” said Janse Van Rensburg.

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