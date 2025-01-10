Eastern Cape teen arrested for killing junior cop with service pistol

A 17-year-old Eastern Cape boy who is charged with the murder of a 29-year-old police officer has chosen not to apply for bail.

This after the teenager, from Gelvandale in Gqeberha, appeared at the Nerina Youth One Stop Justice Centre for the murder of the police officer.

New constable was two months into his new job

Hawks Warrant Officer Ndimphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed the matter. He said Constable Callan Andrews was assigned to the Gelvandale Police Station in Gqeberha. He had only been with the SAPS for two months when he was callously murdered.

Andrews died after he was allegedly shot by the accused while on duty attending to a complaint on December 31.

Police said the accused allegedly grabbed his service pistol and fatally wounded him.

“The police official was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead due to a bullet wound.”

Second suspect arrested

Mhlakuvana revealed that there is a second suspect who has been apprehended in the same case. He intends to apply for bail next week.

The matter was further remanded to January 15 to allow for additional investigation. This with the possibility of the accused being placed at the John X Merriman Child and Youth Care Centre.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was committed to ensuring that justice is served. It vowed to continue to work tirelessly with the Hawks to bring those responsible for Constable Andrews’ murder to book.

Constable Andrews will be laid to rest on Saturday. His funeral will take place at Ebenezer Church in Algoa Park at 10am.

DA outraged by crime and the senseless killing

Yusuf Cassim, the DA’s MPL and Shadow MEC for Community Safety, expressed his outrage over the senseless killing.

Cassim said in a media statement that the murder comes on the heels of a crucial occurrence. The police ministry had just signed an official cooperation agreement with the provincial Government and the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality.

“This agreement is a means to enhance collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders. And it aims to address safety and security concerns in the region.

“I have written to the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, the Eastern Cape MEC for Community Safety, Xolile Nqatha, and NMB Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe. …And I requested feedback on whether this agreement has resulted in any meaningful impact. Particularly on the high crime rate in Nelson Mandela Bay. We cannot allow the tragic and brutal killing of a police officer with a bright future ahead of him to become a mere statistic.”

