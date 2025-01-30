Eastern Cape woman, accomplice nabbed for ‘staging’ abduction

A woman who allegedly planned her own kidnapping with her accomplice in an effort to obtain a ransom has been taken into custody by the police.

The couple was deliberately attempting to extract money from her boyfriend and her family, according to the Hawks.

The Hawks’ kidnapping task team, based in East London, arrested them on Wednesday.

The case began when the distraught boyfriend reported that his girlfriend had been kidnapped on October 13, 2024.

The boyfriend told the police that he received disturbing images and videos of her bound and with tape covering her mouth.

Soon after, a ransom demand was made.

Disruptive operation

“The reports indicate that the boyfriend reached out to the victim’s sister. She confirmed receiving the same disturbing message from the same number.

“The matter was escalated to the Hawks for a thorough probe,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba.

Fumba said the task team launched a disruptive operation and exposed a shocking twist.

“The so-called victim was allegedly in the scheme. Further investigations revealed that the victim had allegedly staged the entire kidnapping and apparently conspired with her accomplice to extract ransom money from her loved ones, with plans to split the funds,” added Fumba.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and is set to appear before the East London magistrate’s court soon.

“More arrests are imminent, and the Hawks urge anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward. Identities of informants will be kept strictly confidential.”

The Hawks sent a strong message to those who are misusing the system for their own benefit and squandering public funds on false accusations.

Wife’s bid for ransom from her husband

Sunday World revealed in 2023 that a 47-year-old Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, woman had been arrested for allegedly staging her own kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said at the time that the woman later demanded ransom from her tycoon husband.

According to Netshiunda, the police were notified that a woman had allegedly been abducted on Phoenix’s Clay Field Drive.

“It was reported that the woman had left the business premises to use a restroom at her home, which is situated a short distance from the business premises,” Netshiunda said in a statement at the time.

“Kidnapping is not a matter to joke about, and police have been working hard and stretching resources in a quest to prevent kidnappings, which had seen a slight increase of late.”

