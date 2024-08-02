EC teacher accused of murdering ‘teenage lover’ guns for bail

Eastern Cape school teacher Xolani Gotyi and his two friends have applied for bail in a murder case involving teenager Kunyaye Nyweba.

The Alice Primary School teacher Gotyi, his friends Ayamnkela Zonke, and Andiswa Khwethana, who are accused of Nyweba’s murder, have applied for bail at the Dikeni (formerly Alice) magistrate’s Court.

Accused had affair with deceased

Gotyi was allegedly having an affair with the deceased. It is alleged that Nyweba was abducted by the trio.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is contesting their request for bail.

The trio is still behind bars for the alleged murder of Nyweba, who disappeared in July. Her body was discovered burnt beyond recognition.

They are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice. The trio was taken into custody on July 10, a week after the alleged murder took place.

One of the accused, Khwethana, terminated her private attorney’s mandate and chose to be represented by Legal Aid.

The court postponed the matter to give the new Legal Aid counsel time to consult and gather her evidence.

One of the accused is a flight risk

NPA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali, said they have concerns that one of the accused is a flight risk.

“The state is opposing bail due to concerns about the accused being a flight risk. Particularly, accused one, and the premeditated nature of the crime, which falls under Schedule six,” said Tyali.

The matter has been remanded to August 19 2024, for further proceedings.

The friend was alleged to be an Alice primary school caretaker. They were together with their partners when the abduction was allegedly carried out.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the matter. He said the pupils from the [deceased] learner’s school have received counselling from the department.

“One of our teachers is a primary suspect in the case. And we are following all the right procedures. This to make sure that the teacher gets the punishment that he deserves,” said Mtima.

