EFF helps assault victim open criminal case against leader of Operation Dudula

EFF members gathered outside the Dobsonville police station on Wednesday to support Victor Ramerafe and assist him to open a criminal case against members of Operation Dudula.

The 59-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in his Soweto home on Sunday after being accused of dealing in drugs. The EFF insisted that Ramerafe open the case against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.

Operation Dudula, mainly made up of township residents, has been protesting since the start of the year and calling for illegal foreigners to be deported back to their countries of origin.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo on Wednesday called Dlamini a thuggish toy soldier.

“This home invasion was done in the presence of the police because there seems to be an element [white elements in South Africa] sponsoring Nhlanhla Lux that seeks to promote black on black violence,” said Tambo.

[MUST WATCH]: Fighter Spetlele Raseruthe, EFF Regional Chairperson in JHB warning that if the thugs dare push, we will push back. We are at Dobsonville Police Station today to help Ntate Victor Ramerafe open a case against those operation dudula thugs who broke into his home. pic.twitter.com/zkobY4CX7g — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 23, 2022

