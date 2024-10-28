EFF wants Free State premier gone after mass firing 

The EFF has taken the fight to the door of Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, pushing for her to vacate office after the province’s health department fired more than 1 300 contract workers.

The EFF picketed in Bloemfontein on Friday, demanding the removal of Letsoha-Mathae from her position due to allegations that she played a key role in job losses in the Free State.

Healthcare workers who lost their jobs included Covid-19 response staff and nursing assistants across the province who had been working there since 2020.

Last month, the office of the premier also terminated the jobs of more than 100 staff members.

Coach Liphoko, the chairperson of the EFF in Free State, addressed the dismissed workers outside the premier’s office, calling her incompetent.

“We are not here to play, as some of you have qualifications. To show that she is out of order, she runs to hospitals shouting at nurses while she is with the MEC (Viceroy Mahlatsi), who is her lapdog. MaQueen must go with her cabinet.”

Health department spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi said the government has done all that it can over the years to extend the lifespan of Covid-19 contracts.

He said they did this by way of creating permanent employment opportunities where the Covid-19 contract workers can be encouraged to apply for employment opportunities.

“The department has advertised vacant positions and encouraged the Covid-19 contract workers to apply.

“With all the engagements that the department has facilitated, it is unfortunately in the situation where it cannot sustain the payment of Covid-19 salaries in view of the tight fiscal space it finds itself in.

“The department has prioritised the Covid-19 contract workers as and when there were opportunities, and this resulted in the retention of some,” Mvambi said.

He added that in terms of the recruitment processes, there is no such thing as “absorption”.

