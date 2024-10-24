EFF wants justice for young man who ‘designed’ Moses Mabhida

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)) is seeking justice for the late Sbusiso Nene. He died in 2009 after a short illness.

In 2004, Sbusiso made a startling claim when he alleged that he designed the iconic Moses Mabhida stadium. He was in Grade 11 at the time.

Now the EFF has vowed to get justice for Nene.

Vowed to get justice for Nene

EFF member of parliament and party KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Brian Blose, has since written to the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, asking whether he has been informed about Nene’s role in the design of the Moses Mabhida Stadium. And also that he died without being credited for the design.

Blose also wanted to know if the department has made any progress on the investigation into the matter. And if there are any commitments made to rectify the situation and acknowledge Nene’s contribution.

In his response, the minister indicated that he has no knowledge of this.

“I have not been informed about Mr. Sibusiso Nene’s role in the design of the Moses Mabhida Stadium,” said MacKenzie.

He said that his department was not responsible for the job, but eThekwini Municipality was.

Minister MacKenzie denies his department’s liability

“The implementation model that was employed in the planning and construction of Moses Mabhida Stadium was that the National Treasury made budget available. And the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture was a transferring officer.

“The eThekwini Municipality was the implementing agent (contracting party). In other words, all appointments of project planners, architects, engineers and contractors, etc. All were managed by eThekwini Municipality. In their capacity as an implementing agent (contracting party).

“Considering this, and with all due respect, contracting-related queries or concerns are better directed to the implementing agent,” he said.

Blose told Sunday World that the minister’s response shows disregard for Nene’s family.

“The fact that he doesn’t know about this matter shows that he has no interest in it. He’s showing total disregard for the family and Nene’s intellectual property,” said Blose.

Intellectual property matter

“Here, we’re dealing with an intellectual property matter. The crux of the matter is that Moses Mabhida was designed by [Nene]. And he must be compensated for that. Unfortunately, he’s no more, but all the evidence is there. Now we want justice for [Nene’s] family,” he said.

“Our next step is to write to eThekwini Municipality and get clarity. After that, we’ll be consulting with our legal team to plan our next move,” said Blose.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content