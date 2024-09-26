Ekurhuleni metro police chief placed on suspension for ‘misconduct’

The City of Ekurhuleni has placed Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) chief of police Isaac Mapiyeye on precautionary suspension due to sexual harassment allegations against him.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said Mapiyeye was served with his letter of suspension on Wednesday.

Dlamini said the city manager, Imogen Mashazi, has appointed an independent investigator to probe the sexual misconduct allegations against Mapiyeye.

“The City of Ekurhuleni has placed the Chief of Police Jabulani Isaac Mapiyeye on

precautionary suspension following ‘serious allegations’ of misconduct.

“Mr Mapiyeye was served with the letter of his suspension yesterday following the recent surfacing of claims of alleged sexual misconduct.

“At a special council meeting held early this month, the council authorised the city manager to follow procedures in line, among others, with the local government disciplinary regulations for senior managers on the disciplinary procedures against senior managers, as well as the systems of delegations and relevant COE policies in dealing with the matter.

“The council further authorised the city manager to appoint an independent investigator to conduct an investigation into these allegations that the council ‘deemed to be serious in nature’.

“Upon the appointment of the independent investigator, the accounting officer is to submit the report to council of the latter and findings against the Chief of Police Mr Mapiyeye, within 30 days of his appointment, the council resolved. The independent investigator has also been appointed in this regard,” said Dlamini.

Two weeks ago, Mapiyeye appeared at the Brakpan magistrate’s court with regards to allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

A 40-year-old complainant who works as an EMPD metro police officer has accused Mapiyeye of sexual harassment and intimidation.

The complainant, whose identity is known to Sunday World, requests that the court make an interim protection order she obtained against Mapiyeye final.

On August 13 this year, the Brakpan magistrate’s court issued the temporary protection order against Mapiyeye.

The complainant claimed that Mapiyeye touched her private parts in his private car in 2023 in a statement she gave to the police on July 12 at the Brakpan police station.

She said she suffered harassment from him after she refused to sleep with him in exchange for a job promotion.

The first incident of sexual harassment occurred in October 2023, according to the complainant.

“I.J. Mapiyeye called me late after working hours and asked to see me. I agreed, as I thought it was work-related as we must always be available after work.

“Upon his arrival, I went inside of his car. I asked him to drive away from my house as I could notice he was intoxicated. My kids were around.

“We then drove out of the estate and went to the Rosetulee family restaurant [car wash/pub] at Brakpan.

“On our way there, he told me he still loves me and wants us to have a relationship again. I refused and told him [that] I do not want any romantic relationship with him.