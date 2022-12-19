Eldos #yesmovement marks 100 days with prayer

The community of Eldorado Park has been covered in blood for most of 2022. After several killings in the area, stakeholders, community leaders and activists initiated the #yesmovement and set up camp for several months outside the Eldorado Park Police Station.

The protest action, which now marks 100 days, has called for a gathering of prayer outside the police station on Tuesday evening.

The #yesmovement has opened an invitation to all the families who have been affected by gun violence to join in on the prayer session.

The prayers will form part of the peaceful and non-violent protest action against all spheres of government, following the ongoing drugs-related problems and alleged gang-related shootings in the area.

Community activist Charis Pretorius said: “Families, residents, faith-based organisations, non-profit organisations, educators, the surrounding areas and members of the media are invited to join us as we commemorate the scores of lives lost to gun violence during 2022.”

Pretorius declared firmly that “we will not back down until justice prevails”.

Community leaders will address residents on Tuesday evening, shedding light on the process that has taken place over the past 100 days. The leaders of the movement will deliver a report, evaluate the effectiveness of their plan that is already in action, and also announce phase two’s plan of action to intensify the campaign’s outcome.

