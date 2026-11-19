Truck overturn sparks looting
This comes after a truck transporting alcohol overturned on the N1 on Monday, reportedly prompting local community members to loot more than R80 000 worth of alcoholic beverages.
Police trace stolen alcohol
Following information about the whereabouts of some of the stolen alcohol, police managed to trace and arrest the 11 suspects in a residential area in Naboomspruit. The police recovered an alcohol consignment valued at R31 870, said acting Limpopo provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Lesiba Mashilo.
Commissioner warns against looting
Mashilo condemned the looting of goods from accident scenes, emphasising that such criminal acts would not be tolerated.
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- Eleven suspects, seven men and four women aged between 21 and 56, are set to appear before the Mookgophong Magistrate's Court for allegedly looting alcohol from an overturned truck on the N1 freeway in Naboomspruit, Limpopo.
- The truck overturned on the N1 on Monday, leading to the looting of over R80,000 worth of alcoholic beverages by local community members.
- Police and the Modimolle Public Order Policing unit arrested the suspects on Tuesday after tracing the stolen alcohol valued at R31,870 in a residential area in Naboomspruit.
- Ten suspects were charged with possession of suspected stolen property and one for receiving stolen property, according to acting Limpopo provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Lesiba Mashilo.
- Maj-Gen Mashilo condemned looting at accident scenes, warning that such thefts would not be tolerated and participants would be held accountable.
This comes after a truck transporting alcohol overturned on the N1 on Monday, reportedly prompting local community members to loot more than R80 000 worth of alcoholic beverages.
Following information about the whereabouts of some of the stolen alcohol, police managed to trace and arrest the 11 suspects in a residential area in Naboomspruit. The police recovered an alcohol consignment valued at R31 870, said acting Limpopo provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Lesiba Mashilo.
Mashilo condemned the looting of goods from accident scenes, emphasising that such criminal acts would not be tolerated.
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