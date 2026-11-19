Eleven suspects are expected to appear before the Mookgophong Magistrate’s Court today, Thursday, after they allegedly looted alcohol valued at over R31 000 from an overturned truck on the N1 freeway in Naboomspruit, Limpopo.

An operation led by the police and members of the Modimolle Public Order Policing (POPS) unit saw the arrest of seven men and four women aged between 21 and 56 on Tuesday.

Truck overturn sparks looting This comes after a truck transporting alcohol overturned on the N1 on Monday, reportedly prompting local community members to loot more than R80 000 worth of alcoholic beverages.

Read more: Pensioner joins former colleagues behind bars in Mpumalanga looting case

Police trace stolen alcohol Following information about the whereabouts of some of the stolen alcohol, police managed to trace and arrest the 11 suspects in a residential area in Naboomspruit. The police recovered an alcohol consignment valued at R31 870, said acting Limpopo provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Lesiba Mashilo. Play advert

“Ten suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property, while one was arrested for receiving stolen property,” said Mashilo.

Commissioner warns against looting Mashilo condemned the looting of goods from accident scenes, emphasising that such criminal acts would not be tolerated. Advertisement

“An accident scene is not an opportunity for people to enrich themselves through criminal activities. Looting is theft, and those who take part in such acts must understand that they will be held accountable,” said Mashilo.

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