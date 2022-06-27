EMS abandons search for missing Khayalethu Magadla

Emergency services in Johannesburg have called off the search for Khayalethu Magadla, a Soweto boy who fell into a manhole in Dlamini and vanished two weeks ago.

It has been over 14 days since the six-year-old boy went missing while playing with friends near a park in the area, who later informed his parents of what had happened.

Joburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said on Monday the search and recovery team has searched through the sewer system and could not find the little boy.

The operation has now been handed over to Joburg Water to monitor the wastewater system.

“From our side, we have completed the search throughout the pipelines up until the split chamber, the incident has been handed over to Joburg Water who will be continuing to monitor the wastewater treatment plant,” said Mulaudzi.

Last week, robotic equipment was deployed to help in the search operation, including the isolation of a specific reservoir in an attempt to find the boy, but all the efforts yielded no positive results.

