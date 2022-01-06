Annual Grammy awards postponed due to Covid-19

Johannesburg- The annual Grammy Awards have been postponed for the second time due to Covid-19.

The Grammy’s were initially set to air at the end of January but it has been postponed over concerns of Covid safety.

This was announced in a joint statement by the Recording Academy and CBS in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show.”

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the statement reads.

South Africa’s very own Trevor Noah will be the host of the show.

Noah is a comedian, television host, and political commentator. He is also the host of The Daily Show.

