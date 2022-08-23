Buhlebendalo’s homage to sisterhood wraps women’s month

To close off women’s month, award-winning singer Buhlebendalo Mda will use the upcoming all-female production, Jam Session with Buhlebendalo – Celebrating Women in Music, to pay homage to the sisterhood she created during her musical journey.

The singer will be joined on stage by Cape Town’s finest Zimbini Makwetu and Nomakrestu Xaka at the South African State Theatre on Sunday for the music concert that aims to change the narrative about women.

She said the concert will also seek to create a space for both upcoming and established artists. “The session is also trying to revive the spirit of collaboration amongst creatives and to continue nourishing the heritage of music,” she said.

Mda, a member of Soweto-based a cappella group The Soil, is also the founder of Solsista Projects Collective.

Together with her friend and the collective’s creative director, Botshelo Mondi, Mda aims to celebrate women’s achievements while serving as a platform for women in the creative industry to engage in conversations about change.

