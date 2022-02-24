REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green celebrates bridal shower safari-style

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Tamaryn Green Instagram

Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green celebrated her bachelorette in safari style with friends and her bridal squad.

The doctor, who won the Miss SA beauty pageant in 2018, is engaged to businessman Ze Nxumalo. The lovebirds celebrated their umembeso (gift-giving ceremony that forms part of the traditional Zulu wedding process) in 2021.

Nxumalo had proposed to ask for her hand in marriage in April 2021.

Natasha Joubert, the second runner-up in the Miss South Africa 2020, was also among those who attended the beauty queen’s party.

Also Read: Look: Inside former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo’s umembeso

Tamaryn Green’s lobola negotiations underway

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes