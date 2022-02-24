Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green celebrates bridal shower safari-style

Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green celebrated her bachelorette in safari style with friends and her bridal squad.

The doctor, who won the Miss SA beauty pageant in 2018, is engaged to businessman Ze Nxumalo. The lovebirds celebrated their umembeso (gift-giving ceremony that forms part of the traditional Zulu wedding process) in 2021.

Nxumalo had proposed to ask for her hand in marriage in April 2021.

Natasha Joubert, the second runner-up in the Miss South Africa 2020, was also among those who attended the beauty queen’s party.

Tamaryn Green’s lobola negotiations underway

