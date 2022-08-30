Heritage a strong feature in Nduduzo Makhathini’s new album

Acclaimed South African jazz pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini is back in the country and ready to release his new album titled In The Spirit of Ntu.

The 10-track album, his 10th official studio release with Blue Note Records and Universal Music Africa, explores the thematic, sonic, and conceptual notions of his catalogue.

“I really felt this need to summarise everything I have done and put it into context,” said Makhathini, who has just wrapped up his international tour.

Makhathini said he is thrilled to share the new album with local fans and to further relay his experiences while touring the globe.

In the new album, Makhathini draws on his Christian background, Zulu tradition, as well as intellectual curiosities.

As the country prepares to celebrate heritage month in September, his new offering, which addresses the heritage of South Africa, brings to the fore the nation’s diversity and its richness.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author