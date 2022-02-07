‘I’m getting mini-me’

Johannesburg – Radio DJ and TV personality Nomalanga Shozi is expecting her first baby, allegedly with one of the top DJs in the country.

The Gagasi FM presenter and BET Africa host is said to be heavily pregnant and due any day now.

A close friend confirmed the baby bump and that she was due soon.

“She is heavily pregnant, but she will not reveal the pregnancy like all the other industry girls because her relationship with Bandile is on and off,” she said.

Shozi is in one of the biggest shows on BET, Behind the Story, and the host of the drive-time show on Gagasi FM.

Surprisingly, Shozi confirmed the news of her pregnancy to Sunday World when contacted for comment.

“I wanted it to be a surprise,” she said.

She didn’t want to share the gender of her baby, choosing to keep it a secret.

“I’m just glad to be getting a mini-me. I’ve never really seen myself as a mom. It’s always been such a foreign concept for me.”

Motherhood might be tough, but she is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to finding new meaning to my purpose and whatever I thought that was.”

Shozi would not reveal who the father of her child was and laughed off any speculation.

After a few years of winning and bagging big gigs, she is ready to take a few months off to nurse her newborn.

“I definitely look forward to taking time off. I feel more ready than I’ve ever been to just get it to immerse myself in it.”

