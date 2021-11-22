Lebo M joins star-studded Hollywood project: The Woman King

Johannesburg- Renowned Grammy Award winner, music producer, composer and songwriter, Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has been confirmed as the music producer and composer in the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster, The Woman King.

The Woman King, features a much-publicized cast that includes Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, and South African ingenue, Thuso Mbedu.

The Woman King is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, which was located in modern-day Benin, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The story follows Nanisca (Davis), General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

The exciting film is currently being shot on location in South Africa, and the country will double as the Kingdom of Dahomey.

Lebo M has produced and composed five key songs in the movie.

The process has seen the talented tunesmith bring a team of almost 50 young and talented choir singers, percussionists, sound engineers, and programmers.

The renowned Lion King producer is the first African to land such a key producing and composing role in a major Hollywood film during what is deemed the ‘Covid era’.

“The five songs have been crafted with precision and due consideration of the immense historical significance that the movie brings, but it also represents the prowess of local talent.”

“Being part of this unrivaled ensemble cast is an honor and a privilege, allowing us to produce music that will not only elevate the rising phenoms in the movie but also affirm our culture and traditions through the telling of this story,” said Lebo M.

“This movie is a testament of what many have been fighting for, especially in the acting fraternity – strong black women rising and shining in the forefront. These were the words that Viola Davis shared when announcing the cast of the film.”

“I could not agree more, and such projects must be created and shared with the rest of the world. I am excited that this project will be celebrated through the unique techniques that we used when creating the soundtracks.”

