Meet your amazing ‘Idols SA Season 18’ top 12 contestants

Idols South Africa is back with a twist as the search for 2022 season 18 winner gets under way.

The music competition’s live performances will kick off with 12 and not the usual 10 contestants who will sing their way up to the top spot. This after pressure-filled and grueling few weeks for contestants who have made it through the famously tough theatre week.

The top 12 were announced during Sunday night’s two-hour show that showcased the highly impressive top 32 performances that were narrowed down to 12.

The contestants were in for a surprise after it was announced that instead of the usual top 16 at this stage of the show, only 12 contestants will get a chance to perform in the live shows starting next week.

This season’s judges Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete, and JR Bogopa have done their part, now it is in the hands of the viewer to determine who stays on the show.

Here are the top-12 contestants for Idols SA Season 18.

Ceejay

Third-time lucky, that saying applies to Ceejay, 24, from Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal, who did not receive a golden ticket in season 16 before narrowly missing out on a place in the top 16 during season 17.

Hope

Hope, 23, from Pretoria in Gauteng started singing at the age of five and has participated in many school plays. Hope says joining the Midlands Youth Choir opened a new avenue of what music should sound like.

Kabelo

Kabelo, 24, from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal is no stranger to the Idols SA stage having entered in season 16. After being in the group stages, he says he is back to prove a point.

Lerato

Lerato, 27, from Johannesburg in Gauteng has not been entering the competition for several years since her first attempt many years ago. After losing confidence in her capabilities as a singer, she is back with a bang.

Mpilwenhle

Mpilwenhle, 23, from Johannesburg in Gauteng has spent years honing her sound and gaining more understanding of herself as a musician. She feels the time has come for her to showcase her talent in the Idols SA stage.

Nandi

Nandi, 21, has been performing since she was young. She has been a member of her church choir before performing at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Noxolo

Noxolo, 25, started singing when she was five, playing music with her dad. She cemented her relationship with music through church.

Humbled to have reached the top 12 of the competition, she believes she has a gift that the world will finally get to witness. She is also excited about the upcoming live performances and hopes the audience will get to connect with her.

Nozi

Nozi, 27, first entered Idols SA in 2016 but did not make it beyond the first cut. This year, she is back and wants to prove a point.

Tesmin-Robyn

Tesmin, 23, has entered the competition three times already. Having previously made it as far as the top 16, this season she hopes to go all the way to the end.

Thapelo

Pretoria-born self-confessed perfectionist Thapelo, 29, has spent the past few years honing his musical skills. In 2012, he joined a gospel group as a backing vocalist and is certain that he is ready to take the lead.

Ty

Ty, 21, had no idea he had entered Idols SA for the second time until he received a phone call – turns out his girlfriend had secretly sent in a video “just to see if the show would call back”.

Zee

This year’s youngest live-show contestant, Zee, 18, began singing in grade two. The teenager decided to enter for the competition after matriculating in 2021.

