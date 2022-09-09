Mothusi Magano to star as king Letsha on ‘Blood Psalms’

Mothusi Magano will star as King Letsha III in the new Showmax fantasy Blood Psalms, which will be launched later in September.

Blood Psalms is about a mad king who is haunted by the ghost of his father, played by Sello Motloung, and is scared of his daughter, Zazi, portrayed by Bokang Phelane. Motloung also portrayed Nelson Mandela in An Act of Defiance.

The king has two untrustworthy advisors, the Uchawi queen Assili (Faith Baloyi) and his uncle Nkamanzu (Sello Maake ka Ncube), while his army is under the command of general Toka (Zolisa Xaluva) and supported by commander Lekoya (S’dumo Mtshali).

Other key characters include MaDlamini (Albert Ibokwe Khoza), a mother figure to both Letsha and Zazi, and Warren Masemola as Mfengetho, an Akachi priest.

Blood Psalms is set at the Akachi citadel, where rival tribes such as the Uchawi, the Ku’ua, and Great Nziwemabwe have to gather for Letsha’s upcoming wedding.

The fantasy is Magano’s third collaboration with director Jahmil XT Qubeka. Magano describes his character, king Letsha, as someone who is very Shakespearean.

“Letsha is very tragic, he is driven by fear and guilt. He’s done a lot of terrible things that haunt him, and he keeps doing more terrible things. He often feels like he carries the world alone and that other characters are constantly trying to manipulate him or the situations around him,” said Magano.

He shared that one of the challenges he battled with while playing the character was the nudity part. The first two episodes of Blood Psalms will premiere on Showmax on September 28, with new episodes every Wednesday until the end of November.

