Pearl Thusi and Mr. Smeg ‘national lunch date’ gains momentum

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Johannesburg- The ‘National lunch date’ that Pearl Thusi and Mr. Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa, that is set to take place this coming weekend is gaining momentum ever since the Queen Sono actress agreed to the invite.

Taking to her social media page, Pearl announced that she would be making an announcement regarding the national lunch date.

“I have more exciting news for us for our #NationalLunchDate@MichaelBucwa! I’ll share later!” she wrote.

Pearl also stated that she would take care of the bill when they go on their date and she offered Mr. smeg to go choose any accessories that he wants to wear on Saturday.

“Hey, @MichaelBucwa– are you happy to go choose accessories at your nearest@erabydjzinhle store? Please let us know which store will be most convenient for you.”

“Looking for a girl squad of 4 to come to @KonkaSoweto– they’ll provide food,@blackrosegin, Billiato, Boulevard & any other champagne of your choice… at a VIP table next to me & SMEG after our #NationalLunchDate #NationalDate Details on how to win will follow!”

Taking to her social media Thando Thabethe also offered to give Pearl some lingerie to wear to the date.

Hey, @PearlThusiwhat’s your cup size we wanna send you a@thabootys set for your #NationalLunchDate,” she wrote.

