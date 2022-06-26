Sandile Zungu says ‘I do’ again

AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu is off the most eligible bachelor list.

Zungu, one of the country’s most prominent business people, on Friday got married to Nozipho Magubane. Zungu’s glittering wedding took place in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, with the who’s who of politics, business and showbiz attending the event, including Patrice Motsepe.

Zungu suffered tragedy in 2016 when he lost his wife Zodwa to cancer. They have three sons and a daughter.

A source said Zungu had not been in a rush to get married after losing his wife but this changed when he met Nozipho.

“He was deeply hurt, but since meeting Nozipho he has found closure. Zodwa would have wanted him to get married because he was lonely for too long,” the source said.

Zungu is the owner of Zungu Investments Company. In 2020, the businessman bought AmaZulu FC from Dr Patrick Sokhela.

Earlier this year, Zungu revealed his ambitions of becoming chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and after initially pulling out of the race, announced this week that he plans to challenge for the position.

If things go according to his plans, his branch will nominate him to challenge KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Zikalala and Ncube-Dube have indicated they intend to run for the top position, which, if secured, would pave the way to being premier of the province.

